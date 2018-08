PARAMUS, N.J. -- Sean O'Hair missed the cut last week and is No. 121 in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he had to play well at the Northern Trust or his season is over.

He made one eagle, had a good look at another and shot a 5-under 66 to join Jamie Lovemark, Vaughn Taylor and Kevin Tway atop the leaderboard.

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka were among those at 67.