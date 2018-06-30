Serena Williams joins Duchess Meghan to watch Prince Harry play polo

WIMBLEDON -- Serena Williams, who canceled her pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon moments before its scheduled 3 p.m. start Saturday, later was spotted in Berkshire, an hour west of Wimbledon, at the Audi Polo Challenge at Cowarth Park.

Photos and video of the seven-time Wimbledon champ and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, alongside the couple's good friend, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were posted by The Daily Mail and other tabloids Saturday evening. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his brother, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, were competing in the event. Williams and her husband also attended the Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle in May, and members of the Royal Family are frequent attendees at the All England Club.

Williams is competing in only her fourth tournament since returning from maternity leave in March. She was forced to withdraw from the French Open with a pectoral injury before her highly anticipated fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova.

Her press conference has been rescheduled for Sunday at 11:15 a.m. local time.

