Shooting guard Josh Green commits to Sean Miller, Arizona

Top-10 prospect Josh Green has committed to Arizona.

Green, a native of Australia whose family now lives in Phoenix, chose the Wildcats over North Carolina.

"It's just the best fit for me as a player," Green told ESPN. "I've had a relationship with coach [Sean] Miller for three years, been a top priority for three years. I have the opportunity to come in as a freshman and have a big impact. That means a lot. Location didn't matter too much to me, but that's beneficial, being closer to family."

The No. 8-ranked player in the ESPN 100 for 2019, Green cut his list to six in August, but only took one official visit, to North Carolina in September. He is scheduled to visit Arizona next weekend, but he didn't need to wait in order to make a decision.

"I've been to Arizona three or four times," Green said. "I've seen the campus multiple times. I've already seen the school, heard everything."

Once North Carolina extended a scholarship offer following the July live period, many expected the Tar Heels to eventually land the five-star guard. Green grew up a North Carolina fan in Australia, and the Tar Heels quickly made him a priority.

"At the end of the day, North Carolina was my dream school as a kid, but things change," Green said. "You have to pick the best situation for you. I just had to be smart. Arizona is 100 percent the best choice. I love the school. I think the one thing is my relationship with the coach. Not many players, I don't think, have the same relationship that me and Coach Miller have. He has a relationship with my family as well. We're able to trust them with my college career."

Green, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who attends IMG Academy (Florida), is one of the elite offensive players in the 2019 class. Playing for West Coast Elite on the Under Armour Association circuit, Green averaged 20.3 points while shooting 57.3 percent from the field. He also contributed nearly five rebounds and better than two assists per game.

Miller now has two five-star guards in his 2019 class, with Green joining recently reclassified senior Nico Mannion (No. 11) and emerging shot-blocker Christian Koloko. Green and Mannion played together in the West Coast Elite program, and Green feels their familiarity will help them immediately in Tucson.

"I wanted what's best for both of us," Green said. "I think now that we're going to the same school, point guard and shooting guard, we already have chemistry. I feel like we're going to have a big impact. We'll have to step our game to the next level. I think we're the type of players who are real easy to play with. I'm an unselfish type of guy. You don't find that with a lot of shooting guards. We're trying to win the game."

Arizona's focus will now turn to the frontcourt in 2019. Terry Armstrong (No. 63) is expected to visit this weekend, while the Wildcats are also still in the mix for ESPN 100 frontcourt prospects Patrick Williams (No. 34), Zeke Nnaji (No. 37), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (No. 38) and Drew Timme (No. 59).