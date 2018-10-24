Silvio De Sousa won't play as Kansas reviews claims made during NCAA trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa will not play Thursday in the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks' exhibition basketball opener after the attorney for an Adidas executive last week in federal court said that coach Bill Self requested a $20,000 payment to De Sousa's guardian through a consultant for the shoe company.

"Information was presented during the current trial in New York -- some of which we knew, some which we didn't," Self said Wednesday in a statement released by Kansas. "We have decided to withhold Silvio from competition until we can evaluate and understand the new information."

Self also said in the statement that Kansas has discussed the trial developments with the NCAA.

The statement Wednesday was the first by Kansas or Self on the trial since testimony in New York also connected Adidas executive James Gatto and consultant T.J. Gassnola with KU assistant coach Kurtis Townsend to facilitate a $90,000 payment to the mother of former Kansas player Billy Preston.

In closing arguments Friday, Michael Schachter, an attorney for Gatto, said the KU-requested payment to De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne, came as an attempt to help him "get out from under" a pay-for-play scheme to attend Maryland.

The 6-foot-9, De Sousa, originally from Angola, graduated from IMG Academy in Florida last December and joined the Jayhawks immediately. He was held out of action to address eligibility concerns before playing in 20 games.

His emergence late in the season helped Kansas win the Big 12 tournament earn a trip to the Final Four.

The Jayhawks will host Division II school Emporia State on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. The 14-time defending Big 12 champion opens the regular season Nov. 6 against Michigan State.

Self is scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday in Kansas City.