Simone Biles criticizes USA Gymnastics' choice after CEO's anti-Nike tweet

Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles on Saturday criticized USA Gymnastics' appointment of Mary Bono as interim president and chief executive officer.

Biles, USA Gymnastics' biggest star, quote-tweeted a post Bono made last month that was critical of Nike in the wake of the apparel company's advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Bono, who was appointed to her new roles on Friday, had posted a photo of herself blacking out a Nike logo on a golf shoe. In response, Biles tweeted: "*mouth drop* ... don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything."

Bono, a former Republican congresswoman, last month also retweeted a response to her tweet that said "#BoycottNike."

The discord is just the latest in a string of public dilemmas for USA Gymnastics, which is still struggling to emerge from the fallout of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding former team doctor Larry Nassar. More than 200 women, including Biles, have come forward over the past two years saying they were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of treatment, including current or former members of the organization's elite program.

Bono will hold her roles while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee in September after spending nine months on the job.

Nike's Kaepernick campaign has been met with some product boycotts by those who disagree with the former San Francisco 49ers' quarterback's activism and decision to kneel during the national anthem before NFL games.

Biles, who won four gold medals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, was named to the 2018 world championship team on Friday shortly before Bono's hiring was announced.