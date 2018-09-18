Source: Jabari Bird sought treatment before domestic violence arrest

The Boston Celtics were working with guard Jabari Bird on getting mental health treatment in the weeks leading up to his arrest on domestic violence charges, a source confirmed to ESPN's Marc J. Spears on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Bird strangled a woman at least a dozen times over a four-hour period. The Boston Herald first reported that Bird was trying to address emotional issues before his Sept. 7 arrest.

A source told ESPN that Bird had been receiving treatment with the help of a Celtics doctor and that medication could have played a role in the alleged attack.

According to prosecutors, the woman told police that Bird strangled her and threw her against a wall after they got into an argument at Bird's residence. She said Bird would strangle her until she went "limp," allow her to catch her breath and begin choking her again.

She also said that Bird kicked her multiple times in the stomach and dragged her away from the door when she tried to leave, before shutting her into a bathroom.

The woman told police she was able to leave after Bird passed out with "seizure-like" symptoms.

At the arraignment, Bird was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery of a family or household member, kidnapping and strangulation.

Bird pleaded not guilty at the hearing and is being held on $50,000 bond. His next court date is set for Oct. 25.

According to the Herald, while the woman was being treated for her injuries, Bird was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

The Celtics drafted Bird with the 56th pick in the 2017 draft. The shooting guard spent his rookie season on a two-way contract before being signed to the active roster this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.