The Jacksonville Jaguars have given one-week suspensions to cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ramsey was suspended for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars player, while Fowler was suspended for fighting and violating team rules, a source told Schefter.

News of the suspensions was earlier reported by NFL Network.