Source: Orioles to name Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde manager

The Baltimore Orioles will name Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde their next manager, ESPN has confirmed.

The Athletic first reported the news.

Hyde, 45, replaces Buck Showalter, who was let go after the Orioles finished a franchise-worse 47-115.

Hyde previously served as the Cubs' director of player development and was also its first base coach before becoming Maddon's bench coach.

The Orioles cleaned house in the offseason, parting with executive vice president Dan Duquette and Showalter.

Mike Elias was hired as the team's new executive vice president and general manager and initiated the search process that led to Hyde.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.