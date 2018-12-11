Source: Orioles to name Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde next manager

The Baltimore Orioles will name Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde their next manager, ESPN has confirmed.

The Athletic first reported the news.

Hyde, 45, replaces Buck Showalter, 62, who was let go after the Orioles finished a franchise-worst 47-115.

Hyde previously had served as the Cubs' director of player development and also was their first-base coach, before becoming manager Joe Maddon's bench coach last season. His responsibilities under Maddon included running spring training over the past several years.

Hyde interviewed for managerial openings this winter in Texas, Minnesota, Anaheim and Toronto before landing the Orioles job.

Baltimore cleaned house in the offseason, parting with executive vice president Dan Duquette and Showalter.

Mike Elias was hired as the team's new executive vice president and general manager, and he initiated the search process that led to Hyde.

