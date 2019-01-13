Sources: Browns adding Todd Monken and Steve Wilks as coordinators

The Cleveland Browns are hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the same position, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns are also hiring former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks to be their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Pat McManamon.

Monken interviewed for the head coach openings with the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. Wilks was let go by the Cardinals after compiling a 3-13 record in his only season in Arizona.

The 52-year-old Monken had been Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator since 2016 after he was Southern Miss' head coach from 2013 to '15.

Wilks, 49, was the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers prior to joining the Cardinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.