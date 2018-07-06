Sources: Bulls plan to match Zach LaVine's $78M offer sheet from Kings

The Chicago Bulls have decided to match restricted free agent Zach LaVine's $78 million offer sheet from the Sacramento Kings, league sources told ESPN.

Chicago has 48 hours to inform Sacramento that it will match the sheet and retain LaVine, and plans to meet the deadline before Sunday, sources said.

The offer sheet includes an exhibit that protects the team financially should LaVine suffer a serious injury to his surgically repaired left knee, league sources told ESPN.

LaVine, 23, was a centerpiece of the Bulls' trade with Minnesota for All-Star guard Jimmy Butler in 2016.