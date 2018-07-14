Sources: Cavaliers sign Channing Frye

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed veteran big man Channing Frye to a one-year, $2.4 million deal, league sources confirmed to ESPN.

"Well I guess this is hello again," Frye posted on Instagram with a picture of himself in a Cavaliers uniform.

Frye, 35, was traded from the Cavs to the Los Angeles Lakers in February as part of Cleveland's dramatic roster overhaul in an attempt to change the course of their floundering season.

Frye was a popular locker room presence during his first stint with the Cavs and became a fan favorite for his sense of humor and outside shooting stroke during Cleveland's 2016 championship run.

The Frye signing was earlier reported by Yahoo! Sports.