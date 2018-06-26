Sources: Clippers send Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat

The LA Clippers ended the first father-son, coach-player relationship in NBA history on Tuesday, trading guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat, league sources said.

Rivers played three-plus seasons for his father, Doc Rivers, with the Clippers. Rivers traded a second-round pick to Boston in January of 2015 for Austin, but is no longer running basketball operations with the Clippers. Lawrence Frank is the Clippers' president of basketball operations, with Michael Winger the general manager.

The Wizards have been searching for trades to move Gortat in the past several months.

The Clippers drafted its backcourt of the future on Thursday, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson. Veteran guards Milos Teodosic and Patrick Beverley will also be back on the roster this season.

Rivers and Gortat are in the final year of contracts, and will become free agents next summer.

Gortat gives the Clippers a starting-level center should DeAndre Jordan opt-out of his $24.1M contract before Friday's deadline. Even if Jordan opts-in to the deal, the Clippers and Jordan would work together to find a trade out of Los Angeles before --- preferably well before the February trade deadline.