Sources: Georgia coaches fear RB Zamir White will miss season after tearing ACL

Georgia freshman running back Zamir White tore the ACL in his left knee while covering a punt in a scrimmage at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, a source told ESPN. Georgia's coaches fear he will miss the 2018 season, sources said.

The Athens Banner-Herald was first to report White's ACL tear.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed White was injured on a non-contact play during the scrimmage and was having an MRI on his left knee Saturday.

"I'm sick for the kid but we don't know the severity of the injury," Smart told reporters.

White, the No. 1 running back and No. 15 player overall in the 2018 ESPN 300, tore the ACL in his right knee in November, while playing in the state playoffs at Laurinburg (NC) Scotland High School. He enrolled at Georgia in January and was limited in spring practice while recovering from the injury. He had been wearing a brace on his right knee in preseason practices.

The Bulldogs are looking to replace departed stars Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who combined to run for 8,407 yards combined from 2014-17, breaking the FBS record for career rushing yards by a pair of running back teammates.

Last season, Chubb and Michel combined to run for 2,572 yards with 31 touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record, their first SEC title since 2005 and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sophomore D'Andre Swift, who ran for 618 yards with three touchdowns in 2017, is the team's top returning rusher. Juniors Elijah Holyfield (293 yards with two touchdowns) and Brian Herrien (265 yards with one touchdown) are also back. Freshman James Cook, the younger brother of former Florida State star Dalvin Cook, has been a standout in preseason practice.

The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 4 in the preseason coaches poll, open the season against FCS foe Austin Peay on Sept. 1.