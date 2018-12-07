Sources: Nuggets lose Paul Millsap to broken toe

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap suffered a broken toe on his right foot during Friday night's road game against the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team will have a better timeline for his return once he's evaluated back in Denver.

The four-time All-Star left in the third quarter and did not return. The Nuggets saw their seven-game winning streak end, 113-107.

The Nuggets are 17-8 and atop the Western Conference despite injuries to Will Barton, Gary Harris, first-round draft pick Michael Porter Jr. and Isaiah Thomas.

Millsap scored 16 points to go along with 3 rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes before suffering the injury Friday.

In his 13th season, the 6-foot-8, 246-pound Millsap is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.