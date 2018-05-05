Sources: Spurs assistant Becky Hammon interviewing for Bucks coaching vacancy

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon for the franchise's head-coaching vacancy, league sources told ESPN on Friday.

Hammon is the NBA's first female assistant coach and now will be the first woman to interview for a head-coaching job in the league.

Hammon isn't considered a frontline candidate on a Bucks list that includes at least 10 possible candidates, but Milwaukee ownership and general manager Jon Horst were intrigued enough to ask the Spurs for permission to speak with her.

The Bucks met with Hammon in 2017 about the team's GM vacancy, despite the fact that she had no front-office experience.

The Bucks will meet with Spurs assistant Ettore Messina on Saturday and with former Charlotte coach Steve Clifford and former New Orleans coach Monty Williams next week, league sources said. Former Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer also will meet with the Bucks.

Hammon, 41, is the fourth Spurs assistant to interview for a head-coaching opening this spring. Messina, James Borrego and Ime Udoka have interviewed for several openings. Borrego will interview for the Milwaukee job next week, league sources said.

Hammon coached the Spurs' summer league team to a Las Vegas Summer League championship in 2015. She was a six-time All-Star in her 16-year WNBA playing career, retiring in 2014 to accept the San Antonio assistant-coaching job under Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.