Sources: Stockton's Lindsey Harding to interview for Hornets' HC job

Sacramento Kings G League coach Lindsey Harding will interview for the Charlotte Hornets' head-coaching job, sources told ESPN on Monday.

In her first season as coach of the Stockton Kings, Harding was voted the 2024 G League Coach of the Year and advanced her team to the Western Conference finals. Charlotte was granted permission on Monday to interview her for the job, sources said.

Harding, 39, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft and played nine seasons in the league before joining the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings as a development coach.

In addition, LA Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga will also interview for the Hornets' vacancy, sources told ESPN. Larranaga has spent three seasons on Ty Lue's staff after nine years under Brad Stevens and Doc Rivers with the Boston Celtics.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford will be moving into a front office role at the end of the season, which allowed new executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson to begin a search.

Peterson already has received permission to interview Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young, sources told ESPN.