Spurs beset by injuries at guard as Derrick White to miss 6-8 weeks

SAN ANTONIO -- Derrick White has a torn ligament in his left heel and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Friday, further depleting the team's depth at guard.

This sets the Spurs back a total of three guards. Dejounte Murray tore his right ACL on Sunday in a preseason loss to Houston and is out for the season. Rookie Lonnie Walker IV underwent surgery the following day to repair a torn right meniscus and is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks.

After Murray's injury, the Spurs named White the starting point guard for Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and he responded with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 29 minutes.

Third-year man Bryn Forbes, who scored 22 points off the bench against the Hawks, will start in Friday's preseason finale against the Orlando Magic. Veteran backup Patty Mills, the longest-tenured Spurs player on the roster, will remain with the second unit.