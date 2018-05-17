Stephen Curry working toward hosting PGA event

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has long professed his love of golf. Now he's close to hosting a PGA Tour event.

ESPN has learned that Curry's representatives at Octagon are working with the PGA Tour to finalize a deal that allows the agency to work with the Tour to sell marketing and sponsorship deals for a tournament that will be played in the fall of 2019.?Sources told ESPN calls were being made to prospective sponsors of the event.

As it stands, there are only three domestic fall events on the tour's schedule, and the only PGA Tour event near the Warriors' home in Oakland, California, is the Safeway Open played in Napa.

Frank Zecca, a managing director at Octagon who has worked with the Curry family for more than 25 years, would not confirm that a deal was inked but did acknowledge that conversations happened.

"Besides family and basketball, philanthropy, investing, technology and golf are high up on his list," Zecca said. "Culinary, community and the Bay Area are also priorities."

The deal has been kept quiet because Curry wanted to focus on basketball, where his Warriors team is tied 1-1 with the Rockets in the Western Conference finals.

A PGA Tour official acknowledged the organization talked with Curry's team.

"There's no doubt Stephen Curry brings a young, new, diverse audience to the PGA Tour through his passion for this great game and support for the community," said PGA Tour spokeswoman Laura Neal. "We're excited about the prospect of partnering with an iconic athlete of his caliber in the future."

Having a nonplayer host a regular PGA Tour stop is not uncommon.

Former Major League Baseball player Joe Garagiola at one time hosted the Tucson Open. Bob Hope hosted his Bob Hope Desert Classic for decades. More recently, Justin Timberlake was the host of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas from 2008 to 2012.?Entertainers Andy Williams, Dean Martin, Glen Campbell, Bing Crosby, Sammy Davis Jr., Jackie Gleason and Ed McMahon all hosted tournaments at one time.

Although Curry is a scratch golfer, and he played two rounds for a Web.com Tour event last August, he isn't expected to play in the tournament.

Money raised from the tournament would go to Curry's charity, the Curry Family Foundation.