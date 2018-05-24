Steve Kerr thinks Klay Thompson plays, but Andre Iguodala game-time call

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he believes guard Klay Thompson will play Thursday night in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Forward Andre Iguodala is a game-time decision.

Both participated in shootaround Thursday morning.

Thompson strained his left knee in the second quarter of Game 4 on Tuesday, but he played through it after receiving treatment in the locker room. Team officials told ESPN that there was very little doubt Thompson would not be able to go Thursday. Iguodala missed Game 4 after suffering a left lateral leg contusion when he banged knees with Rockets guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of Game 3 on Sunday. He was listed as questionable Wednesday after participating in parts of practice at the University of Houston.

Kerr said Iguodala is making "incremental progress." If the forward is unable to go, the Warriors are expected to grant Kevon Looney is second consecutive start.

The series is tied at two games apiece.