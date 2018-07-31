Steve, Michel Gleason expecting second child

METAIRIE, La. -- Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason hasn't let his 2011 ALS diagnosis stop him from becoming a renowned champion for those suffering from the disease around the globe.

He and wife Michel aren't letting it stop their family from growing either.

Steve and Michel confirmed publicly that they are expecting their second child, a daughter, in October, thanks to a successful in vitro fertilization procedure.

Their first child, a son named Rivers, was born shortly after Gleason learned of his diagnosis in 2011.

NOLA.com first confirmed the pregnancy after the Gleasons posted a picture of a pregnant Michel on Instagram. Gleason then replied to a NOLA.com columnist by tweeting, "Busted!"

Gleason and his Team Gleason foundation have become renowned for their efforts supporting those with ALS and other neuromuscular disorders, highlighted by the Steve Gleason Act being signed into law in 2015 to make critical technology available to patients through Medicare and Medicaid.

He and Michel shared their powerful story in the documentary film "Gleason" in 2016.