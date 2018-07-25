Tests show no oral cancer for Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly

Scans performed Wednesday by doctors in New York showed no evidence of oral cancer in Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

The scans came almost four months after Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery on March 28 to remove the cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw. Kelly announced on March 1 that doctors had found evidence of oral cancer after he had been cancer-free for more than three years.

Kelly's wife, Jill, announced the news Wednesday on Instagram:

At his camp last week in Pittsford, New York, Kelly said he was scheduled for an August checkup with doctors in New York after "something came up" in his recovery from the March surgery. It is unclear if that visit will still take place.

Kelly, 58, initially underwent successfully surgery in 2013 to remove squamous cell carcinoma in his jaw before it returned in his maxillary sinus in 2014. After undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment, he was declared cancer-free in September 2014.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback, who led his team to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s, received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2018 ESPYS last week.