Texans RT Sentreal Henderson out for season with ankle injury

HOUSTON -- Texans right tackle Sentreal Henderson is out for the season with an ankle injury, coach Bill O'Brien said Monday.

Henderson will have surgery on Tuesday. The starting right tackle left Sunday's 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots in the first quarter after Patriots defensive end Keionta Davis rolled against his ankle.

After Henderson left the game, the Texans moved left tackle Julie'n Davenport to the right side and brought in third-round pick Martinas Rankin to play left tackle. The Texans are likely to keep Davenport at right tackle and Rankin and left tackle going forward.

"I think that Martinas Rankin went in there and did a nice job for a rookie," O'Brien said. "I think he's going to be a really good player. He just needs to keep improving."

The Texans' offensive line allowed three sacks and 12 quarterback hits on Deshaun Watson in the season opener.

The Texans were without wide receiver Will Fuller on Sunday, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, but O'Brien said he is hopeful that Fuller will be able to return for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Houston will be without cornerback Kevin Johnson for "a lot of time," according to O'Brien, after the 2015 first round pick left Sunday's game with a concussion. Sunday's concussion was his second in less than a month, as he also left the Texans' Aug. 18 preseason game against the 49ers after hitting his head on the field.

"I think he will definitely miss a lot of time," O'Brien said. "I think he's doing better today. I haven't seen him personally, but just from talking to our trainers, I think he's doing better. Anytime a guy has a concussion, obviously two of them fairly close together, it's concerning. So he'll be out for awhile."