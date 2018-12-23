Texans WR Demaryius Thomas carted off with Achilles injury

PHILADELPHIA -- Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been ruled out of the rest of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an Achilles injury.

Thomas was injured while blocking for wideout DeAndre Hopkins on a wide receiver screen.

There was no contact in the vicinity of his leg on the play, but Thomas went down and was in severe pain. The Texans trainers examined him on the field, then called for the cart that took him directly into the locker room.

As Thomas was loaded onto the cart, his teammates came to see him off. Members of the Eagles' defense did so as well.

Houston dealt a fourth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos and swapped seventh-round picks to acquire the ninth-year wideout just before the trade deadline in October. Before the injury, Thomas had 20 receptions for 238 yards for the Texans.

Reserve wideout Vyncint Smith came in to replace Thomas against the Eagles.