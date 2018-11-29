Texas Tech tabs Utah State's Matt Wells as new coach

Texas Tech has hired Utah State's Matt Wells as its new head coach, the school announced Thursday night.

Texas Tech made the announcement after holding a team meeting to inform the players of Wells' hiring.

Wells, 45, was 44-34 in six years at Utah State. The Aggies went 10-2 this season, and Wells was named the Mountain West coach of the year for a second time.

Sources told ESPN that Wells is expected to bring both Utah State offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson with him.

Wells, from Sallisaw, Oklahoma, was previously an assistant at Navy, Tulsa, New Mexico and Louisville. He replaces Kliff Kingsbury, whom Texas Tech fired Sunday after a 5-7 season.