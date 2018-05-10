Thunder forward Paul George undergoes left knee scope

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George underwent a successful left knee scope, the team announced Wednesday.

George is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks before returning to normal offseason activities.

George dealt with knee soreness for much of last season, sitting out a game on Dec. 29 because of it. According to a press release, "the Thunder, George and his representation collectively determined" the procedure be done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, with Thunder medical personnel present.

George posted an image on Instagram prior to the surgery with the caption "Good Spirits."

Despite missing only three games all season, George was hit with a number of minor injuries in addition to the knee soreness. He missed two games in early December because of a calf contusion and was hampered by a hip contusion late in the season and playoffs. He also complained of tightness in his right forearm for much of the season.

"The knee, the forearm, the hip, those have been the biggest things," George said at the team's exit interviews. "But kind of everything just healing. Lot of bumps, lot of bruises, but I feel like everybody has. But just being able to address it this summer will help."

George hits unrestricted free agency on July 1 and will be one of the biggest names on the market this summer. He was very complimentary of the Thunder at the end of the season, saying the team has "checked the boxes" for him, specifically noting the team's medical staff as one of those boxes.