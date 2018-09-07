Tiger Woods fails to break par in 2nd round of BMW Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Tiger Woods failed to take advantage of the great start he got off to in the first round of the BMW Championship, unable to break par on Friday -- the only player in the top 11 to not shoot in the 60s.

It was an opportunity lost for Woods, who began the day tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy but dropped back to a tie for 11th, five shots back of Xander Schauffele, after bogeying the last two holes.

"That round today was easily 6, 7 under par," Woods said after shooting 70. "It turned into even par which is not what I needed to do today. Everyone is going low and birdies should be had." Woods was understandably frustrated after opening the tournament with a 62 on Thursday and not being able to add to it. A day after making seven birdies and an eagle, he could manage just three birdies and added bogeys at the last two holes, including a three-putt on the 18th green.

It's never easy to back up a low round, but overnight rain made the Aronimink Golf Club course even more susceptible to low scoring. Only six players among the 69-player field shot over par. "I hit it just as good and putted it just as good," he said. "But nothing went in. That's the way it goes."

But after ranking second in the field Thursday in strokes gain, approach to the hole, Woods dropped to 35th in that category. He still hit 14 of 18 greens, but just didn't give himself as many chances.

And when he did have them, Woods didn't make them. Two of his birdies came on the par-5s, and another at the par-4 11th where he knocked an approach shot from 95 yards to 2 feet. He took 33 putts for the round.

His longest putt made was a 6-footer for par at the first hole. He made just 31 feet of putts after making 94 feet of putts on Thursday.

"I've got to make birdies," Woods said. "I have to make birdies and try and keep pace and this golf course is playing soft and tomorrow will be the same thing."