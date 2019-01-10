Tim Tebow announces engagement to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

MIAMI -- Tim Tebow is engaged.

The Heisman Trophy winner announced his engagement on Instagram on Thursday to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a South Africa native and the 2017 Miss Universe.

The 31-year-old Tebow posted photos of himself proposing on one knee and 23-year-old Nel-Peters wearing a 7.25-carat solitaire ring on her finger.

Tebow quarterbacked Florida to national championships during the 2006 and 2008 seasons. He was drafted in 2010 by the Denver Broncos, where he played two seasons. He also played for the New York Jets in 2012.

Tebow currently plays professional baseball in the New York Mets organization, which used its official account to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

Tebow, an ESPN college analyst, told People magazine in 2017 that he was ready to get married.

"I don't want to be single; I'm ready to settle down and start a family," he said. "I want to have kids. I have so many things I want. No one will be happier than me when I finally find the right person."

