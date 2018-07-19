Titans want to speak with Jurrell Casey about anthem protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One day after Jurrell Casey revealed his plans to protest social injustice during the national anthem this season, the Titans want to speak with their Pro Bowl defensive lineman to get clarity on his intentions and understanding of the new anthem policy.

"In the case of Jurrell Casey, I think our head coach (Mike Vrabel) and general manager (Jon Robinson) are interested in having a conversation after he gets back from the United Kingdom," Titans CEO and team president Steve Underwood said at a sports authority meeting Thursday, per the Tennessean. "We think there may be some misunderstanding on his part. Because the new league new policy does not provide anywhere that fines are made against players. If a player doesn't stand, the teams can be fined, but not the players.

Casey told CNN in London on Wednesday that "I'm going to protest during the flag" and that he would "take his fine."

The Titans are not upset with Casey and don't plan to reprimand him, but they have not talked with him yet and want to get a full briefing of his thoughts on the matter.

The NFL's new anthem policy puts teams in danger of being fined if a player does not "show respect" for the anthem, which includes an attempt to kneel or sit during the anthem. Those teams can fine players for their actions, if they choose, but it does not seem likely the Titans would go that route.

The new anthem policy, passed by owners in May, says players "must stand and show respect for the flag and anthem" or remain in the locker room.

"There are two things that can happen that are considered to be legitimate under the policy: stay in the locker room or you can stand respectfully during the anthem. And it doesn't apply just to the players; it applies to every employee of ours," Underwood said. "So, we're not exactly sure why he suggested that he would, as he put [it], 'take his fine' because there will be no fines levied against him."

It is still a bit unclear what actions are included in the "show respect" designation listed in the new policy.

Casey and teammate Wesley Woodyard raised a fist after the national anthem throughout the 2017 season. Casey said he plans to continue that method of protest. It's unclear whether that action would be subject to a team fine.

No Titans player has ever been seen kneeling or sitting during the anthem.

The Titans, as a team, remained in the locker room during the anthem before their Week 3 home game against the Seattle Seahawks after President Donald Trump's "get that son of a bitch off the field" comment about the players who chose to protest.

"I ain't going to let them stop me from doing what I want to do," Casey told CNN on Wednesday. "If they want to have these battles between players and organizations, this is the way it's going to be."

"It's not necessarily about the anthem; that's where everybody's messing up," Casey added. "... The way that the justice system treats minorities is the issue that we have."

Earlier this month, the NFL Players Association filed a non-injury grievance challenging the NFL's anthem policy. The NFLPA, which wasn't consulted before the owners voted on this rule change in May, claims that the policy is "inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights." The NFLPA also claims that kneeling during the anthem doesn't constitute conduct detrimental to the integrity of the NFL.

Vrabel said in May that players have the organization and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk's support to make their own decision based on the new policy.

Casey hadn't spoken to Vrabel, Robinson or his teammates about his formal plans to protest this season as of Wednesday. He is overseas in the United Kingdom promoting the Oct. 21 Titans-Chargers game in London.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the trend of sitting, and then kneeling, during the anthem in protest of social injustice, police brutality and many other issues negatively affecting many minorities in America. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, when he began his protest.