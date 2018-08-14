Todd Bowles criticizes Terrelle Pryor for talking to reporters about injuries

RICHMOND, Va. -- New York Jets coach Todd Bowles, who rarely criticizes players publicly, slammed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor on Tuesday for talking to reporters about recent injuries.

"Terrelle doesn't need to be descriptive. I feel that he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me," Bowles said after a joint practice with the Washington Redskins.

Bowles said that he already talked to Pryor about his comments. The coach, tight-lipped when it comes to injuries, doesn't want his players discussing them with the media.

Pryor was likely fined by the team. Bowles wouldn't confirm or deny a fine.

"We had a conversation," Bowles said. "We'll only discuss our in-house things in-house."

On Monday, Pryor -- unsolicited -- revealed that a fractured ankle was the reason he needed surgery in May. Initially, it was reported as a routine clean-up following surgery for a ligament repair last November. He called it a "miracle" that he's able to practice only three months after the procedure.

Pryor also announced to reporters that he's dealing with a minor hip injury and won't play Thursday night against the Redskins.

The veteran wide receiver, who signed a one-year, $4 million contract in March, heard it from everyone on Tuesday. His former teammates barked at him throughout a 7-on-7 drill. Safety D.J. Swearinger yelled the word "garbage" at Pryor after he dropped a would-be touchdown.

The entire Washington defense was yelling at Pryor after the drop. Pryor replied with his own trash talk, prompting Swearinger to approach him. He faked a left-handed jab, and Pryor responded with a pronounced flinch. Several Washington players laughed. That silenced Pryor for the remainder of practice.

Pryor apparently wasn't well-liked by teammates, who have been taking for weeks about targeting him in the joint practices.

After practice, Pryor was pursued by members of the Washington media. He declined interviews, reportedly saying, "I'm ready to get the f--- out of here."

Swearinger explained why he got in Pryor's face.

"[He] sparked it because he started to talking on the little interview that he had, just let him know that he didn't get the respect to go against the corners in one-on-ones," Swearinger said. "He went against safeties three days in a row. I got him one day, [DeShazor Everett] got him one day, Montae [Nicholson] got him one day. We didn't give him the respect to get a cornerback. We gave him safeties to go against and we locked him up."

The Redskins probably weren't thrilled that Pryor tweeted a video of himself making a one-handed catch against the Redskins.

