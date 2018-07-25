Triple Crown winner Justify retires from racing

Triple Crown winner Justify has been retired from racing, WinStar Farm announced Wednesday.

"Justify had some filling in his ankle, and he is just not responding quick enough for a fall campaign," trainer Bob Baffert said. "We all wanted to see Justify run again, but ultimately it is my responsibility to make sure he is perfect. Without 60-90 days, I can't be definite."

Justify became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the Derby without starting as a 2-year-old.

"Like everyone else, I am disappointed he won't run again, but I am thankful he came into my life," said jockey Mike Smith, who rode Justify to the Triple Crown this year. "There was never a time when I rode him that I felt like I was going to get beat. There was no horse who could run with him without sacrificing themselves, and there was no horse who could come get him. He truly is a gift from God."

Justify was 6-0 in his short career with $3,798,000 in earnings.

Justify will appear at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California this Saturday to parade before fans before returning to WinStar Farm in Kentucky.

"The parade at Del Mar will be a great opportunity for the fans in the San Diego area to come out and see him," Baffert said.