Twins 3B Miguel Sano arrested in Dominican Republic

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was arrested early Sunday morning in the Dominican Republic after an incident that left a police officer with a broken leg.

Sano ran over the officer's foot during an incident outside a club in San Pedro de Macoris, according to the police report. Sano was found to be driving a white truck without license plates and was not carrying proper identification, according to the report.

"The Minnesota Twins have been made aware of a situation involving Miguel Sano recently in the Dominican Republic," team spokesman Dustin Morse said in a statement. "The facts of the incident are not completely available right now but the club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible."

Sano, 25, was released from custody after promising to meet with authorities Monday, according to website Diario Libre.

Sano was accused last December of sexual assault by a female photographer, but no charges were filed and Major League Baseball announced in March after completing an investigation that it would not discipline Sano.

His delayed spring training, while the investigation was completed, and an April hamstring injury set the stage for Sano having the worst season of his career. He hit just .199 in 71 games and earned a trip back to the minors to work on his swing and lose weight.

Sano had been an All-Star in 2017, when he hit .264 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs.