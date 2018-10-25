Twins hiring Rocco Baldelli as manager

The Minnesota Twins are expected to hire Rocco Baldelli as their next manager, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Baldelli has spent the past four seasons as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays. At 37, he will become the youngest manager in the majors.

FOX 9 Sports first reported that Baldelli would be the Twins manager. A news conference announcing the hiring is expected Thursday.

Baldelli played seven seasons in the majors from 2003 to 2010, with six of those being with the Rays. He also spent one season with the Boston Red Sox.

He will replace Paul Molitor, who was 305-343 in four seasons as manager with one playoff appearance. Minnesota went 78-84 in 2018, finishing second in the American League Central but 13 games back of the Cleveland Indians.