Tyler Honeycutt dies following gunfire exchange with police

Former UCLA and Sacramento Kings basketball player Tyler Honeycutt has died following an exchange of gunfire with Los Angeles police Friday night.

A family member on Saturday confirmed to KABC that Honeycutt had died.

Honeycutt, 27, allegedly barricaded himself in a Sherman Oaks residence on Friday. Police came to the scene after his mother called to say Honeycutt was acting erratically.

When police arrived, Honeycutt allegedly shot at the officers, who shot back. It was unclear whether Honeycutt shot himself or was shot by police.

No officers were injured in the altercation, according to LAPD. Several residents in the area had been evacuated as a precaution.

Honeycutt played for the Bruins from 2009 to 2011. He was a second-round pick by the Kings in the 2011 NBA draft and played in 24 games over two seasons before continuing his professional career overseas.