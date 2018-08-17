Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta: What time does it start? And how can I watch?

Tyson Fury fights Francesco Pianeta on Saturday night as he continues his comeback on the heavyweight scene. It will only be Fury's second fight since 2015 and should be a far bigger challenge than June's one-sided win over Sefer Seferi.

Carl Frampton tops the bill at Windsor Park but who else is on the card, what time does the action start and what will it mean for Fury if he wins? Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday night.

What time does it start and where can I watch?

BT Sport 1 start their coverage at 7:45 p.m., after the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal. Paddy Barnes' fight against WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales will open proceedings, followed by Fury. Frampton vs. Luke Jackson will be the final fight of the night, and will start at around 10:30 p.m.

In the U.S., Showtime will stream the action on its and YouTube platforms.

What's at stake for Fury?

A win for Fury (26-0, 19 KOs) would likely set up a world title fight against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder later this year. The American will be ringside in Belfast and the two rivals are expected to confront each other after the fight, should Fury get past two-time world title challenger Pianeta (35-41, 21 KOs).

Fury is a former WBA, IBF and WBO champion and if he were to seal another title fight, three years on from defeating Wladimir Klitschko, it would mark an incredible comeback. The 30-year-old was banned from boxing in 2016 after testing positive for banned substances and has admitted to suffering from alcohol and mental health issues during his extended absence from the sport.

A WBC title fight against Wilder would likely take place in Las Vegas in November.

Who else is on the card?

Carl Frampton (35-41, 21 KOs) defends his interim WBO world featherweight title against Luke Jackson (16-0, 7 KOs), in what the Northern Irishman describes as a "dream fight" at Windsor Park. A win for Frampton would set up a bigger fight, potentially against Josh Warrington or full titleholder Oscar Valdez.

A host of local talent features on the undercard. As well as Barnes, Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly make their professional debuts while Luke Keeler, Conrad Cummings, Lewis Crocker and Marco McCullough are all in action.

Pre-fight talk

Fury didn't need to be anywhere near his best against Seferi in June, but has vowed to deliver a big performance this weekend at Windsor Park.

"You will see a heavyweight Sugar Ray Leonard on Saturday," he said. "Anything else will be a failure."

Fury also dismissed any concerns over his fitness, saying "I'm feeling as healthy as a trout, fit as a flea."

Bunce's view

ESPN's Steve Bunce this week predicted comfortable victories for both Fury and Frampton.

"For Fury it's all about getting down to business," Bunce said. "I think he will get Pianeta out of there in a couple of rounds, then Wilder and Fury can get in the ring and eye each other up and sign and seal that fantasy fight."

"Frampton will win", he added. "He will win comfortably, he will entertain the 25,000 crowd. It's almost like a homecoming and later this year he will probably have a fight with Josh Warrington for the IBF featherweight title -- that is good business and would be a great fight for British boxing."