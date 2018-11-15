UNDATED: ADD NFL Capsules

--- HOUSTON (3-6) At INDIANAPOLIS (5-4) 1 p.m. EST, CBS OPENING LINE -- Colts by 9½. RECORD VS. SPREAD -- Houston 3-6; Indianapolis 3-6. SERIES RECORD -- Colts lead 12-1. LAST MEETING -- Colts 31, Texans 27, Oct. 5, 2008. LAST WEEK -- Colts beat Steelers 24-20; Texans lost to Ravens 41-13. TEXANS OFFENSE -- OVERALL (5), RUSH (17), PASS (4) TEXANS DEFENSE -- OVERALL (19), RUSH (23), PASS (14) COLTS OFFENSE -- OVERALL (23), RUSH (32), PASS (8) COLTS DEFENSE -- OVERALL (15), RUSH (24), PASS (7) STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Texans WR Andre Johnson leads league in receptions (67) and yards receiving (900). ... Houston has at least two sacks in six straight games, a team record, and DE Mario Williams leads all NFL defensive ends with eight sacks. ... Texans have been converting 47.3 percent of third downs, second best in league, but rank second worst in turnover margin at minus-12. ... K Kris Brown is 12-for-12 on field goals this season. ... RB Ahman Green needs 11 yards rushing to reach 9,000 in career. ... Houston's only win in series came Dec. 24, 2006 when Brown made 48-yard field goal as time expired for 27-24 victory. ... A victory would give Colts season-long three-game winning streak. ... Indy's rushing offense is league's worst, averaging 69.2 yards per game. ... Colts are only NFL team to rank in top eight in pass offense and pass defense, and Indy has forced five turnovers in past two weeks. ... Peyton Manning needs 15 completions to pass Fran Tarkenton for seventh on the NFL's all-time list. ... Indianapolis RB Joseph Addai played high school in Houston. ... Texans are 0-3 against AFC South this season, have lost all six games in Indy and seven straight on road dating to Nov. 4, 2007. MORE