Urban Meyer to become Ohio State assistant AD after retiring from coaching

Urban Meyer will become an assistant athletic director at Ohio State after he retires as coach, athletic director Gene Smith told the Columbus Dispatch on Saturday.

Smith declined to provide any more details about Meyer's move.

Meyer, 54, announced earlier this month that he would retire from coaching after the Buckeyes play Washington in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. He will be succeeded by Ryan Day, who served as the team's interim coach while Meyer served a three-game suspension to start the 2018 season.

At the time of his retirement announcement, Meyer said "I believe I will not coach again." He as well as Smith said he hoped to remain at Ohio State in some capacity.