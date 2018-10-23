Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey shot and killed

A University of Utah track athlete was shot and killed Monday night, the school announced.

Lauren McCluskey, a senior communication major from Pullman, Washington, was found dead in a parked car near a residential hall on campus. She was 21. The suspect believed to be responsible for her death was found dead a short time later at an off-campus location.

"Several members of our university administration spoke with Lauren's family last night and I have also reached out to them," Utah president Ruth V. Watkins said in a statement. "Her family is understandably in shock at this news about their daughter. They are heartbroken. We have and continue to offer our full support to them at this terrible time."

The university canceled all Tuesday classes. Counseling and support services will remain available. A vigil for McCluskey is being planned for Wednesday evening at the Park Building on campus.

"This news has shaken not only myself but our entire University of Utah athletics family to its core," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. "We have university counselors and psychologists on standby to support Lauren's teammates, coaches and friends. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and all of those dear to her."

After reports of the shooting, the university identified the suspect as Melvin Rowland, 37. A registered sex offender, he was convicted of forcible sexual abuse and enticing a minor, both felonies, in 2004, public records show.

"The Pac-12 Conference joins the University of Utah and our entire conference community in mourning the loss of Lauren McCluskey, and expressing our deepest condolences to her family," read a statement from the Pac-12. "Lauren was an accomplished and exceptional young woman and student-athlete, and our thoughts are with the University of Utah community and all those who were touched by Lauren as we grieve this tragic loss."