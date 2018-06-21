Utah's selection of Grayson Allen gets Mitchell's instant approval

Grayson Allen became the first senior plucked from the NBA's draft board Thursday night when the Utah Jazz selected the Duke guard with the 21st pick.

While being interviewed on ESPN's broadcast, Allen was congratulated by Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, who played at Louisville and led the Jazz in scoring as a rookie, and Allen opposed each other four times in college. Allen outscored him in all four games.

Allen will play for Jazz coach Quin Snyder, who also played for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.

Thursday marked the third time in the past four drafts that Duke has produced three first-round picks ( Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr. and Allen). Before this stretch, the school hadn't done so since 1999 when it had four (Elton Brand, Trajan Langdon, Corey Maggette and William Avery).

Allen, a 6-foot-5 shooter, played in 142 games and made 97 starts in four seasons with the Blue Devils. He scored 1,996 career points, ranking 12th on Duke's career scoring list. The 22-year-old rookie is one of just five players in Duke history to tally at least 1,900 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists during his career.

With Allen, the Jazz add a player who can play both guard positions and who gives them another shooter on the wing. Bolstering outside shooting is an offseason priority for Utah.

Allen can also defend multiple positions, which makes him a good fit with one of the NBA's top defensive teams.

Allen's four years at Duke will be remembered as much for his contributions as a player as for his on-court antics, because at times he drew accusations of dirty play as a defender.

After being largely a rotation player for the Blue Devils in his freshman season, Allen scored 16 points off the bench in the national championship game to help lead Duke to its most recent title at the end of the 2014-15 season.

He followed up his title game breakout with a sophomore season that earned him All-American honors. Allen's numbers trailed off his final two season and he is coming off a senior campaign in which he averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds for a Blue Devils squad that reached the Elite Eight.

As he became a Duke fixture and the constant amid several one-and-done players, allegations of Allen being a dirty player gained attention.

He was accused of tripping three different players between his sophomore and junior seasons. Allen was publicly reprimanded by the ACC for two tripping incidents in his sophomore season. After another incident his junior year, Allen was given an indefinite suspension by Krzyzewski that ultimately lasted one game, and was also stripped of his captaincy.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.