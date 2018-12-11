Vikings fire OC John DeFilippo

The Minnesota Vikings have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, the team announced Tuesday.

Kevin Stefanski has been promoted to replace DeFilippo on an interim basis and will handle play-calling duties.

The Vikings fell to 6-6-1 after a 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. They have scored just 17 total points over the past two games.

After ranking sixth in offensive efficiency under former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during the 2017 season, the Vikings have tumbled to 24th this season with DeFilippo. A large problem has been the lack of a running game, as the Vikings have averaged just 85.4 yards on the ground per game this season, ranking 30th in the league.

On Monday night, Minnesota was 2-for-10 on third down, 0-for-2 on fourth down and failed to score on four attempts inside the Seattle 4-yard line in the fourth quarter down 6-0. Quarterback Kirk Cousins went 1-of-7 for 2 yards and a sack on third and fourth down Monday. The Vikings had no conversions on their eight dropbacks on third and fourth down in the game, per ESPN Stats & Information.

While Minnesota's O-line has struggled in protection throughout the 2018 campaign, hobbled by injuries and players being forced to play out of position, Cousins has not been able to overcome what's happening in front of him.

He went 20-for-33 passing for 208 yards, a touchdown and a fumble that resulted in a Seahawks score.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.