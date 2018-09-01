Washington's Trey Adams has back injury, out vs. Auburn

Washington Huskies senior left tackle Trey Adams has a back injury and did not travel to Atlanta for Saturday's season opener against the No. 9 Auburn Tigers, according to a report.

The Seattle Times, citing sources, reported that Adams, a preseason All-America selection, had been bothered by a back injury in recent practices for the No. 6 Huskies.

The 6-foot-8, 316-pound Adams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee last October and said last month that his rehab had been going well, according to the Times.

Luke Wattenberg or Jared Hilbers could see action at left tackle in Adams' absence.