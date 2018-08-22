White Sox manager Rick Renteria to undergo more tests in Chicago

CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Rick Renteria was released from a Minnesota hospital on Tuesday after undergoing tests following an episode of lightheadedness.

The 56-year-old Renteria was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center before Monday night's 8-5 victory over the Twins. Renteria will return to Chicago on Wednesday and undergo further testing at Rush University Medical Center, according to the team.

Bench coach Joe McEwing spoke with Renteria before Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," said McEwing, who is running the team while Renteria is gone. "He sounds good. He's a very tough individual."