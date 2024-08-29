Boxer's brother throws a punch at a rival trainer in chaotic post-fight melee

The brother of a boxer who had just won a bout punched the opponent's trainer in the ring in a chaotic post-fight melee in Sydney

SYDNEY -- The brother of a boxer who had just won a bout punched the opponent's trainer in the ring in a chaotic post-fight melee at Sydney Arena late Wednesday.

Michael Zerafa received a TKO win when opponent Tommy Browne quit due to a biceps injury after the first round of the catchweight bout.

Zerafa wasn’t happy with his rival retiring in the televised fight, and yelled, “You quit,” when Browne remained on his stool after the second round was set to start.

That triggered a heated argument between Zerafa and Browne's trainer, Tommy Mercuri.

Then Zerafa's brother and cornerman, Jason-Manuel Zerafa, entered the ring, moved around behind an official and threw a punch at the side of Mercuri's head before retreating back behind the boxer.

Zerafa's brother was escorted from the arena. Australian Associated Press later reported he was charged by police with assault.

"About 10 p.m. (Wednesday) police were patrolling a sporting event ... when a 26-year-old man assaulted a 60-year-old man during the event,” New South Wales state police said in a statement. “Officers intervened and went to the assistance of the older man, who suffered minor injuries which did not require treatment.”

The fight promoters issued a life ban to Jason-Manuel Zerafa.

“He will be barred from attending all No Limit Boxing events in future," the promoters said in a statement. They added the provincial Combat Sports Authority of New South Wales “have been informed of the decision ahead of any additional disciplinary action they may elect to proceed with.”

Retired American boxer Shawn Porter, a two-time former world welterweight champion who was providing television commentary of the fight, said the post-bout altercation in the ring was “unacceptable.”

"If Michael knows his brother has the ability to do that ... he shouldn’t be in his corner,” Porter said.

Main Event commentator and boxing analyst Peter Badel said Zerafa’s brother shouldn’t be allowed to attend future events.

“I don’t think his brother should be involved in boxing again,” Badel said. “That was disgraceful.”

In the pre-fight week, Browne accused Zerafa of quitting in his previous bout, a second-round knockout loss to WBA middleweight world champion ErIslandy Lara in March.

