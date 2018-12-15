Wizards, Suns reach agreement on Trevor Ariza trade

After an initial three-team trade was scrapped Friday night, the Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards, league sources told ESPN.

Sources said the Wizards are sending Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Suns.

A trade call is set for Saturday, sources said.

On Friday, an agreed-to three-team trade that also included the Memphis Grizzlies fell apart once the Suns and Grizzlies couldn't agree whether Memphis' MarShon Brooks or Dillon Brooks would be joining Phoenix, league sources said.