World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka wins US Open women's final, beating American Jessica Pegula

The victory marked Sabalenka's first US Open win and third Grand Slam title.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has won the 2024 U.S. Open women's singles final, beating No. 6 American Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

The 7-5, 7-5 victory marks Sabalenka's first U.S. Open win and third Grand Slam title.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her women's final match against USA's Jessica Pegula on day thirteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Sabalenka fought back in the second set after dropping 5 straight games to Pegula.

Saturday was a bit of redemption for the Belarusian player, it was last year's final where she lost against Coco Gauff after the American fought back to win in three sets.

This is the sixth time Sabalenka beat Pegula. Just last month in Cincinnati, the American was bested in straight sets.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Aryna Sabalenka (R) of Belarus embraces Jessica Pegula of the United States after defeating her to win the Women's Singles Final on Day Thirteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) Luke Hales/Getty Images

The 24,000 crowd was noticeable on Pegula's side and paired with a closed roof – it made for a loud stadium on the game's biggest stage.

Pegula's run at the U.S. Open won't end with all bad news for her – along with the $1.8 Million prize money, Pegula will wake up this Monday as the world number 3 making her the top American female tennis player on the tour.

During her post-match press conference, Pegula said she was annoyed that she lost the match but said she "was able to find some good tennis. Just wasn't quite able to sustain it."

Pegula added that she was touched by the number of friends and family were in the stands.

"I had a lot of friends that were just, I'm flying in, I'm coming, I don't care," she said, adding, "I felt like in a way, not just my journey, but my friends and family have been on this journey with me as well."