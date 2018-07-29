WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff dies at age 70

WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff -- real name Josip Nikolai Peruzovic -- has died at the age of 70, WWE announced Sunday.

Peruzovic, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, was best known in the world of professional wrestling for his over-the-top Soviet/Russian character during his time in the World Wide Wrestling Federation (later the WWF) in the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s. In reality, Peruzovic was born in what was then Yugoslavia and now stands as part of Croatia.

Peruzovic's most famous run came as part of the then-WWF's explosion in popularity in the mid-1980s, as he teamed with the Iron Sheik to form one of the most successful bad guy teams in the history of pro wrestling while being managed by the legendary "Classy" Freddie Blassie. He famously sang the Soviet Union's national anthem while the Iron Sheik taunted and stoked the anger of crowds around the world by playing upon real-life conflicts.

The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff won the WWF tag team championships at the first WrestleMania in March 1985.

Over the course of five decades, Peruzovic found himself opposite icons like Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino and made sporadic appearances in WWE as recently as 2014.