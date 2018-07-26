Yankees land J.A. Happ in trade with Blue Jays

The New York Yankees have bolstered their starting pitching, trading for Toronto Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ, the team announced Thursday.

Infielder Brandon Drury has been traded to Toronto along with Triple-A outfielder Billy McKinney.

Happ is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 114 innings pitched for the Blue Jays this season.

He has had success against the Red Sox, the Yankees' chief rival in the American League East, with a 0.84 ERA in two starts against Boston this season. In his last outing against the Red Sox he gave up five runs, including a grand slam to Mookie Betts, in a 6-4 loss, but the runs were unearned. He is 7-4 with a 2.98 ERA in his career against the Red Sox.

The Yankees and Red Sox play 10 more times this season.

A 12-year veteran, Happ has a career record of 102-82 and a 3.95 ERA. He has played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates as well as the Blue Jays.

Drury, who has played all of the infield positions this season, is batting .176 in 18 games in the majors. Acquired by the Yankees from the Arizona Diamondbacks in February, he began the season as the Yankees' starting third baseman. Drury went on the disabled list after the team's eighth game because of blurred vision and migraines and lost his job to rookie Miguel Andujar. He has played in just 10 games since.

McKinney has spent most of the season in the minors and is currently at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. In 62 games at three levels, he is hitting .230 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs. He has played two games for the Yankees this season, filling in on March 30-31 because of injuries to other outfielders.

He was drafted in the first round (24th overall) of the 2013 draft by the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees acquired McKinney from the Cubs in the trade that sent Aroldis Chapman to Chicago in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.