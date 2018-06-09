Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka goes on DL with strains in both hamstrings

The New York Yankees have placed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list with mild strains in both hamstrings.

Tanaka suffered the injuries while running the bases in Friday night's victory over the New York Mets.

The Yankees have not disclosed a timeline for how long Tanaka will be sidelined. The Japanese right-hander is 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts this season for the Yankees.

In a corresponding roster move, New York recalled infielder Ronald Torreyes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.