Apple September 2020 event: Apple unveils latest Watches, iPads and more

On Sept. 15, Apple held its annual hardware event, showing off the latest and greatest Apple toys and services. Unfortunately, the new iPhone wasn’t on the menu -- but the company did still show off a range of gadgets to hold us over until the iPhone is finally released.

Notably, the company launched a few new Apple Watch models, a few iPads, and updates to its services lineup. It also talked software -- with iOS 14 now set to finally be released on Sept. 16.

Interested in checking out Apple’s new devices for yourself? Here’s everything Apple announced at its September 2020 event.

Apple Watch Series 6

Perhaps the star of the show, at least so far, is the Apple Watch Series 6. The Apple Watch Series 6 offers a similar design to previous-generation Apple Watch models, but adds a few new colors -- including a navy blue that may match the rumored color of the upcoming iPhone 12, and a Product Red model.

Perhaps more important, of course, is what’s under the hood. The Apple Watch Series 6 adds a sensor to track blood oxygen saturation -- which can help the Watch track information about breathing and heart rate.

The device also features a new processor -- called the S6 chip. The new chip is said to be 20% faster than the Series 5 chip, and the Series 5 chip was already more than fast enough for everything the Apple Watch was used for. The processor is also fast enough to handle an always-on altimeter, for tracking elevation and for the new blood oxygen monitor.

Other features include an always-on display that’s 2.5 times brighter than the Series 5, along with a series of new watch faces. Also, the new device supports the "Family Setup" process, which allows users to set up a device for a family member without that family member needing an iPhone. And, there are a number of new watch bands, including the "Solo Loop," which is an uninterrupted expandable band that simply slips onto the wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399, and is available now for pre-order, with full availability on Sept. 18.

Apple Watch SE

As rumored, Apple also announced the budget-priced Apple Watch SE. The new device has the same overall design of the Apple Watch Series 6, supports features like Family Setup and Fall Detection, and has the already-powerful last-generation S5 processor.

Like the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE will be available starting on Sept. 18. Of course, perhaps the best thing about the device is that it starts at $279 -- meaning that it’s more affordable than ever to get a latest-generation Apple Watch model. That said, if you want an even more affordable Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still available for $199.

iPad Air

Next up is the iPad Air, which is the first iPad since the iPad Pro to get an edge-to-edge display. The device features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, with relatively small bezels around the edges. Unlike the iPad Pro, however, the device still has Touch ID -- which is now located inside the power button, rather than in the now-gone Home button. In other words, there’s no Face ID on the device at all.

Under the hood, the Air is far more powerful than the previous-gen model. The device offers the Apple A14 Bionic processor, which is the chip that’s expected to be featured in the iPhone 12, and is the first Apple chip to use a 5nm processor. According to Apple, the chip delivers a 40% CPU performance boost over the previous-generation iPad Air, along with a 30% increase in graphics performance. The device also has a USB-C connector, which helps ensure that it works with more third-party accessories.

The new iPad Air supports Apple’s most-loved accessories too. You’ll be able to use the Apple Magic Keyboard with it, along with the second-generation Apple Pencil. The iPad Air starts at $599, and will be available in October in a range of colors, including the new green and sky blue colors.

iPad

The entry-level iPad has finally gotten a spec-bump. The new device offers the same overall design, but gets the Apple A12 Bionic chip for improved performance. According to Apple, the new entry-level iPad offers a 40% GPU boost over the last-generation model. Not only that, but the A12 Bionic brings Apple’s Neural Engine to the entry-level iPad for the first time, enabling more artificial intelligence features.

The new iPad supports the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, however unfortunately it only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. Like previous-generation models, it starts at $329, or $299 for students. The device is available for pre-order today, with full sales to begin on Friday.

Apple One

Apple is making it easier to access all its services. The long-awaited Apple One subscription service allows you to bundle Apple’s services into one monthly payment, while saving a little cash. Apple One includes iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+.

Apple One starts at $14.95 per month for the Individual plan, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud. The Family plan comes at $19.95 per month and includes 200GB of iCloud storage and the ability to share with up to six family members. And, the Premier plan adds Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+, along with 2TB of iCloud storage -- and comes at $29.95 per month.

Apple Fitness+

Apple has been rumored to be working on a fitness service, and the company took the wraps off of that service at the event. The new service is called Apple Fitness+, and it integrates with the Apple Watch workout app to offer guided workouts, while still showing information like heart rate, time and so on. Apple Fitness+ is available for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV -- and when you start the video, it’ll automatically start the corresponding workout on your Apple Watch. It’ll even highlight data during segments like particularly challenging intervals. Data captured from the Watch is then shown in a summary for the workout.

Workouts include yoga, cycling, core, cool downs and more. The service will be available before the end of the year, and comes at $9.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. If you buy a new Apple Watch, you’ll get three months of Fitness+ for free, and it’s available in the Premier subscription of the new Apple One bundle.

Software updates

Last but not least, Apple announced the availability of its latest software, coming on Sept. 16. The new updates include the likes of iOS 14, Watch OS 7, and tvOS 7. The company has not yet announced the launch date of macOS Big Sur, which will presumably be released alongside new Mac models later in the year.

