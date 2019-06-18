Google Calendar experiencing outage, company says

  • ByABC News
Jun 18, 2019, 12:42 PM ET
PHOTO: A smartphone with the icons for the Google Calendar app is seen on the screen. PlaySTOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
Engineers at Google are working to resolve an outage with Google Calendar, according to the company.

The problem began Tuesday morning, according to Google's service details dashboard.

Google's other services such as Gmail, Google Docs and Google Drive, appear to be unaffected by the outage.

The company did not provide any additional information to ABC News regarding the disruption.

