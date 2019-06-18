Google Calendar experiencing outage, company says

Engineers at Google are working to resolve an outage with Google Calendar, according to the company.
Interested in Google?Add Google as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Google news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Add Interest
The problem began Tuesday morning, according to Google's service details dashboard.
Google Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn— G Suite (@gsuite) June 18, 2019
Google's other services such as Gmail, Google Docs and Google Drive, appear to be unaffected by the outage.
(MORE: 6-year-old Doodle for Google winner awarded $30K scholarship for interactive dinosaur drawing)
The company did not provide any additional information to ABC News regarding the disruption.